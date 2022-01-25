Tuesday night storm to bring heavy snow and strong wind

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is quiet and chilly across the state. We will see another mild day, with mostly to partly sunny skies. Today will be another good day to get out and about before winter weather returns. Snow showers will start near the northern state line this evening, and snow will spread southward during the overnight hours. The northeast quadrant of New Mexico will wake up to snow-covered roads and messy driving conditions Wednesday morning.

Only light snow will be possible in central, northwest, and southeast New Mexico. A snow hole may set up overnight in the Metro, as 45 mph wind gusts are expected with the arrival of a cold front. This will limit snow impacts in Albuquerque, but the east mountains will see snow, so travel will be more difficult there. The southeast plains may see snow, freezing rain, and mix during the morning. Expect potentially icy roads through the morning.