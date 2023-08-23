Remnants of Tropical Storm Harold are moving through New Mexico Wednesday and will continue to bring rain and storms through Thursday.

Rain began moving into southern New Mexico early Wednesday morning as the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold (which formed in the Gulf of Mexico earlier this week) moved into New Mexico. Rain and storms have been pushing northward all day, with scattered showers and storms and even broad areas of rain stretching from southern Colorado to southern New Mexico.

A few showers and storms will linger overnight across central and northwestern New Mexico. Scattered showers and storms will develop by Thursday afternoon across the western two-thirds of New Mexico. Storms will be capable of heavy rain, especially in areas in northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado.

Warmer weather returns this weekend, but scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will continue. Once again, the best chances for rain will stay across the western half of the state and in northern New Mexico. A backdoor cold front will move through the state Sunday into Monday. This front could cause heavy rainfall across the eastern half of the state early next week, along with cooler temperatures statewide.