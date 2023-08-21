Daily chances for showers and storms will return for parts of New Mexico this week. The remnants of a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will bring higher rain chances to southwest New Mexico Wednesday.

Moisture began streaming back into New Mexico last night, causing thunderstorms to develop Monday afternoon across the eastern half of the state and even into the Rio Grande Valley. These storms will taper off overnight. Widely scattered storms will once again develop Tuesday afternoon across New Mexico.

The remnants of what is currently Tropical Depression Nine in the Gulf of Mexico will push into southwest New Mexico early Wednesday morning. This will bring the highest chance for rain to this part of the state. Meanwhile, many of us will just be under its cloud cover for the middle of the week, keeping temperatures cooler.

A traditional monsoon pattern will continue to wrap up the week, keeping storm chances around into the weekend.