NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are mild and skies are clear this Monday morning. It is going to be another hot day, with temperatures soaring over one hundred degrees in southern New Mexico. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect this afternoon and evening across the south.

Central and northern New Mexico will climb back into the 80s and 90s. Clouds will push in during the afternoon. Virga will be possible, and there may be some light sprinkles and erratic wind gusts in the Rio Grande Valley during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall accumulation will be limited due to dry air at the surface. Speaking of dry air, there will be high fire danger in northwest NM due to dry air and gusty winds. Winds will gust up to around 40 mph in the Four Corners today. 30 mph southwesterly wind gusts will whip through the Metro, and southern NM will see the calmest conditions, with around 15 to 25 mph winds.