Record and near-record heat will return starting Monday. Storm chances will stay mainly across the mountains this week.

An area of high pressure will move directly over New Mexico Monday afternoon. This will bring record and near-record high temperatures to the state, including a stretch of triple-digit high temperatures for the Albuquerque Metro. Afternoon showers and storms will again struggle to develop, even across the high terrain. Once storms moves off the mountain ranges they will quickly fall apart. This will be the case through the middle of the week as more near-record heat continues through at least Wednesday.

Storm chances will increase slightly for the second half of the week as some weak moisture tries to creep up underneath the high pressure. This will bring a better chance of storms to western and northern New Mexico, especially the higher terrain. Temperatures will trend a couple degrees cooler heading into next weekend.