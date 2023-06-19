The heat continues across New Mexico this week. While temperatures are closer to average for this time of year, they will keep climbing into the weekend.

It was the hottest day so far this year Monday for most of New Mexico. Albuquerque made it up to 95° while Roswell soared to a near record high of 107°. It is still just the beginning of this hot stretch of weather. Clouds will increase Tuesday, but it will only slow down our warming trend. It will be another breezy to windy day across the state, creating a high fire danger. We may also see a few evaporating rain showers that could lead to locally windy conditions.

Sunnier weather returns Wednesday as temperatures climb even higher. This warming trend will continue into the weekend. Winds will be stronger on Friday though. Even hotter weather is on the way early next week with near-record high temperatures.