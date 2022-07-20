NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers and weak thunderstorms are moving southwest across southern New Mexico this morning. These will taper off throughout the morning commute. Skies will eventually clear throughout the morning and midday. This afternoon scattered storms will develop in all of the mountains. The heaviest storms will be in the northern and southwest high terrain. These storms will push east/south off of the mountains, with widespread storms possible across the northeast highlands and east plains. There is a low threat for severe storms in that area, with damaging wind, hail, heavy rain, thunder and lightning. Burn scar flooding will be be a higher threat today.

A couple isolated storms will be possible in the Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley during the late afternoon and evening. The Four Corners and southeast will be dry during the day. Temperatures will cool 5-10 degrees in northeast New Mexico, but near-record heat will continue to grip central, west and southern NM again today. Many areas will be back in the 100s. Be sure to avoid strenuous activities during the afternoon and early evening.