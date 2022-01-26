Tracking Wednesday morning snow and messy roads

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy snow fell across central and northern New Mexico overnight, leaving several inches of snow and messy roads for the morning commute. The roads are snow-packed in the Sandia/Manzano Mountain and east mountains area. We will find wet and snowy roads for much of the northeast highlands, east plains, and southeast plains, along with the northern mountains and west mountains.

Scattered snow showers will continue through the morning commute, with heavy pockets of snow and some low visibility possible. Snow will start to end from west to east around 9 a.m. through midday. In the southeast plains, light snow and wintry mix are possible, with light ice accumulation through the early afternoon.

Winds will die down, skies will clear and temperatures will stay chilly this afternoon. Highs will only climb into the 30s and low 40s across the state, and tonight will be very cold, with lows in the single digits, teens, and twenties. Thursday stays chilly with sunny skies. Another weak system and cold front will bring some light snow and flurries to central and northern NM during the evening, along with some breezy winds.