NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms are developing in the northern and western mountains again this afternoon. Rain will move into the adjacent lower elevations by late-afternoon and evening. The Metro may see isolated, light showers. The northeast highlands and east plains will see showers and storms. The Four Corners will be mostly dry, with a chance for isolated, light showers and storms.

Temperatures will be back in record territory today. Highs will climb to 100 degrees and warmer in the middle Rio Grande Valley, Four Corners and all of southern New Mexico. Heat advisories will be in effect from 12 PM – 8 PM. High numbers of heat illness are being reported from New Mexico hospitals. Be sure to heed the advisories, and be safe in the afternoon heat. Temperatures will stay hot Thursday, before falling throughout this weekend.