Heavy, widespread rain is making it’s way across southern and western New Mexico today. A flood watch will be in effect for the Sacramento Mountains and west mountains from noon until tonight, as burn scar flooding will be possible. There will also be a chance for flash flooding at the Black fire burn scar, and in the Gila Mountains, west mountains and lower Rio Grande Valley.

Showers and storms will be more hit or miss in the Metro, northern New Mexico, and the southeast east plains. The northeast highlands and east-central plains will stay dry and partly sunny. Temperatures will be cooler in the areas that see clouds and rain today.