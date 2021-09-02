Tracking rain for the morning commute, and more storms across the east Thursday

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dense fog has settled over Santa Fe and Alamosa Thursday morning, so use caution on the roads. Showers and storms are moving across southeast and far east New Mexico, but most of the state is waking up dry.

Forecast Continues Below

Rain in the southeast will dissipate by around 9 a.m. Drier conditions are expected until the early afternoon, and then more storms will develop in the Sacramento Mountains, moving east/northeast in the plains throughout the evening. Chaves, Eddy, and Lea Counties will see storms today.

The rest of the state will be mostly dry, with only a few spot showers forming over the western and northern high terrain. The Metro will likely stay completely dry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Enter to Win

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES