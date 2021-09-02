Tracking rain for the morning commute, and more storms across the east Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dense fog has settled over Santa Fe and Alamosa Thursday morning, so use caution on the roads. Showers and storms are moving across southeast and far east New Mexico, but most of the state is waking up dry.

Rain in the southeast will dissipate by around 9 a.m. Drier conditions are expected until the early afternoon, and then more storms will develop in the Sacramento Mountains, moving east/northeast in the plains throughout the evening. Chaves, Eddy, and Lea Counties will see storms today.

The rest of the state will be mostly dry, with only a few spot showers forming over the western and northern high terrain. The Metro will likely stay completely dry.