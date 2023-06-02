NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Severe storms are firing up by midday in southeast New Mexico. A tornado watch is in effect for southeast New Mexico until 8 PM. Storms also popped up in the mountains of northern and western New Mexico. There is a flash flood watch for the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon burn scar through mid-afternoon.

Storms will produce large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. All storms will move east towards Texas. Storms in western New Mexico will push east into the Rio Grande Valley, and there will be a chance for isolated showers and storms in the Metro area this afternoon and evening, with clearing through the night. Temperatures will stay cooler today.

Saturday will start with sunshine, and skies will stay dry and mostly sunny through the early afternoon. Clouds will increase by mid-afternoon, and showers and storms will move west to east across the state. There will be a chance for rain in the Metro again, and severe storms in eastern New Mexico. Sunday will be the same. Temperatures will warm up a few degrees for the weekend.