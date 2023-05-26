NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A tornado watch has been issued for eastern parts of New Mexico until 10 p.m. Friday. A couple of tornadoes will be possible through late this evening. Storms will also be capable of apple size hail and 75 mph wind gusts.

Severe weather will continue through Friday night across eastern parts of New Mexico. Strong to severe storms will continue for east-central parts of the state through late this evening, but we will be watching isolated storms that start developing this evening in southeastern parts of the state. Southeastern New Mexico has the highest threat of severe weather through Friday night, where a few tornadoes will be possible, along with large and damaging hail and winds up to 75 mph. Heavy rainfall could also lead to flash flooding. Storms will taper off overnight, but some isolated shower and thunderstorm activity will continue into Saturday morning.

Isolated storm chances return to the eastern half of the state Saturday afternoon. A couple of these storms could be strong to severe again, but the threat of tornadoes will be lower than Friday. Drier air filters in by Sunday as rain chances get pushed farther east toward the Texas state line. A few storms will also be possible over the northern mountains this weekend and into early next week, where slow-moving storms will bring a threat of burn scar flash flooding. Elsewhere, temperatures will remain very warm heading into next week.

Thunderstorm chances will return to the eastern plains of New Mexico by early next week, as rain and thunderstorm chances move back into central New Mexico starting Wednesday.