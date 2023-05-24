A large tornado moved through eastern New Mexico Wednesday evening. Afternoon storm chances continue in the eastern half of the state through the end of the week.

At least one tornado touched down Curry county Wednesday evening, moving close to the towns of Grady and Broadview and north of Clovis. A confirmed, large and dangerous rain-wrapped tornado passed over Highway 209 north of Clovis area, but weakened before it moved into Clovis. Damaging winds, large hail, and torrential rainfall also fell with this storm in eastern parts of the state. Heavy rainfall has lead to street flooding in Clovis tonight, closing streets and stranding cars. Strong to severe storms will continue overnight in Curry, Roosevelt, and Lea counties before tapering off by Thursday morning.

Isolated storms will be possible every afternoon in the eastern plains of New Mexico through Memorial Day Weekend. The better chance for any severe weather will be Thursday and Friday afternoon, however, it does not look like it has as high of a threat as today. Regardless, a couple of storms will be capable of large hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado.

For the western half of New Mexico, dry and warm weather will continue for the next several days. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible over the northern mountains though in the afternoon.

Drier weather will slowly return for eastern New Mexico beginning Memorial Day Weekend.