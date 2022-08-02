NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We have officially made it to the peak of the monsoon, with the highest moisture content usually occurring from late July through early August. After a lot of heavy rainfall and flooding yesterday and this past weekend, today is expected to be a bit drier.

This Tuesday will most likely be the quietest day of the work week as high pressure hovers over the AZ/NM border. This has allowed for sinking air and decreasing storm chances as dry air is allowed to infiltrate the region. The northern portion of the state will see significantly less activity today compared to yesterday, while the Gila is forecast to see the strongest of the storms. Flash flooding still remains a concern in any slow moving storm, but not as high of a threat compared to what we have seen.

The east central and southeast plains are expected to remain dry, sunny, and hot into this afternoon. Triple digits will make a return from Tucumcari to Carlsbad. The rest of the state is forecast to be at or a degree or two above average as well.

This calmer pattern will persist through tomorrow, before a backdoor front pushes across the northeastern portion of the state by Wednesday evening. This will allow monsoon moisture to resurge across the eastern and central parts of New Mexico by Thursday. Moisture will push west into the weekend.