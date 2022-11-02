NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be the final day of calm, dry, and quiet conditions across the state before another storm system pushes into the state starting late tonight. Ahead of this system, you can expect a breeze to pick up into this afternoon along with a few more clouds, but temperatures will remain seasonable through today.

Big changes are on the way starting late tonight and continuing through Friday. The jet stream will dig into the Desert Southwest, allowing more Pacific moisture to stream into the state. This moisture will combine with lift from the low pressure system and associated front to provide unsettled conditions. Wind gusts 40-60 mph are expected Thursday afternoon, possibly higher across the Central Mountain Chain and associated highlands. The front will bring a 10-20°+ temperature drop into Friday.

Snow in the northern part of the state and southern Colorado will provide the biggest impacts with this storm. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the San Juan Mountains, with 12-24″ of snow possible. Over the Jemez, Chuska, southern San Juan, and Sangre de Cristo Mountains, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect with 3-12″ possible. An isolated snow flurry or graupel in the Albuquerque metro cannot be ruled out early Friday morning, but no accumulations expected. The Sandia/Manzano Mountains may pick up trace amount to an inch. Remain weather aware through late week, and get ready for more sunshine and rebounding temperatures into the upcoming weekend.