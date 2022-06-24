NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday’s storm coverage will be limited compared to earlier this week, very similar to what the state saw Thursday. A lot more moisture will surge into New Mexico throughout the upcoming weekend and into early next week, bringing widespread storm potential through Monday.

Temperatures are expected to climb a degree or two warmer than yesterday, still below average, but Friday will be the warmest day out of the next 5 or so. It will also feature more sunshine and quieter conditions. This Friday is kind of the ‘calm before the storms’ that are expected this weekend.

A backdoor cold front will push into northeast New Mexico Saturday, allowing more moisture and instability to surge into the state. The northeast will see the highest threat for flash flooding Saturday, before the front moves southwest into Sunday and Monday. Those days will most likely see the heaviest and most widespread rainfall, from across the western and central parts of the state and up to the Colorado border.

This cold front will also bring a significant temperature drop, with highs expected to be 15-25 degrees cooler than average Sunday and Monday. Conditions are expected to calm down and heat up by the middle of next week.