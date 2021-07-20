Thunderstorms, flash flood warnings for some across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will continue to sit over the Four Corners. This will guide storms off the mountains down into the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood warning is in effect for San Antonio, Cedar Crest and Sedillo until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. There is also a flash flood warning for Albuquerque, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Tijeras until 6:00 p.m.
A storm will then move in from the east from Texas and spread showers and storms across western and central New Mexico into the weekend.
