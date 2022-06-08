Scattered storms have developed along and near the I-25 corridor and the Rio Grande Valley. Another chance at a mix of wet and dry thunderstorms will return again Thursday.

A backdoor cold front has surged west Wednesday afternoon into western New Mexico bringing a big increase in low-level moisture. This front has acted as the catalyst for thunderstorm development from the western mountains into the Rio Grande Valley and along the central mountain chain. These storms will continue into the evening, hopefully bringing a chance for rain to the Albuquerque area. Most of the storms will have ended before midnight, but spotty showers will be possible in southern and eastern parts of the state into early Thursday morning.

Another shot at rain and thunderstorms will return to parts of the state Thursday afternoon, from southwestern New Mexico to the northeastern corner of the state. A couple strong to severe storms will be likely again in northeast New Mexico, while a mix of wet and dry thunderstorms will be likely along and west of the Rio Grande.

Drier air will move into the state Friday, pushing storm chances farther east. On Friday, an area of high pressure will begin to build over New Mexico and bring the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this year. Record and near-record high temperatures will be likely through the weekend for much of the state. A slight drop in temperatures is expected early next week, but breezy conditions will bring back a high fire danger for some areas.