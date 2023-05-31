The threat for severe weather will continue into Wednesday night across eastern New Mexico. A couple tornadoes, large hail, strong winds and heavy rain will continue to be possible.

It was an active severe weather day across eastern New Mexico, with multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. Storms will stick around eastern and northern New Mexico overnight into Thursday morning. While the risk for severe weather is low, heavy rain will be a concern because storms will be dropping heavy rain over parts of New Mexico that have seen torrential rainfall over the last couple of weeks.

Storms will continue into Thursday afternoon and evening across northern and far eastern New Mexico with a lower severe weather risk. A couple storms could still turn severe near the Texas state line.

Storm chances will begin increasing again Friday afternoon across the northern and eastern halves of New Mexico. A couple of these storms could be strong. Moisture will be increasing this weekend. Storm chances will also increase this weekend. Afternoon storm chances will continue into next week with cooler temperatures.