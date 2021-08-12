Thunderstorms across parts of the state

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Deep moisture is locked in over new Mexico. This moisture along with a weather disturbance moving in from the east will combine for heavy rain across east-central and southeastern New Mexico over the next two days.

Forecast Continues Below

The southwest may well pick up significant rain as well. The Albuquerque metro area and points to the north will see rain too but lesser amounts. Drier begins to move in on Sunday.

ReportIt@krqe.com

Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES