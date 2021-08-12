Thunderstorms across parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Deep moisture is locked in over new Mexico. This moisture along with a weather disturbance moving in from the east will combine for heavy rain across east-central and southeastern New Mexico over the next two days.
The southwest may well pick up significant rain as well. The Albuquerque metro area and points to the north will see rain too but lesser amounts. Drier begins to move in on Sunday.
