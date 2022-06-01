A canyon wind will bring very strong wind gusts into the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday night. Isolated storms will be possible from the Rio Grande Valley to eastern New Mexico Thursday.

A cold front is pushing west tonight through the gaps in the central mountain chain bringing 45 to 60 mph wind gusts into the central Rio Grande Valley, including Albuquerque. This easterly winds will also bring a big increase in surface moisture all the way to the Arizona state by Thursday morning.

A weak upper level disturbance will cross New Mexico Thursday afternoon. This will provide lift over the area of surface moisture and produce showers and thunderstorms. Isolated storms will start out over the Rio Grande Valley and move east through the evening. Storms will become more scattered as they enter eastern New Mexico. A couple storms could turn strong again Thursday.

On Friday, westerly winds will start to return to the western half of the New Mexico, this will push the moisture back east again by Friday afternoon. However, there is still a chance for a few isolated showers and storms in eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon.

Westerly winds do win out though this weekend, bringing dry air back to the entire state along with warmer weather. Temperatures will continue to climb into next week with dry weather sticking around and occasionally breezy conditions.