Afternoon showers and storms will continue into the weekend. Drier and warmer weather on the way next week.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms have developed Friday afternoon after rain lingered overnight and into this morning across central New Mexico. Storms will continue into this evening, bringing a threat for heavy rain and flash flooding. Storms will begin tapering off after sunset tonight.

It will be a drier start to the weekend Saturday morning, but another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon. Storms will likely move into the Albuquerque metro again Saturday in the evening. Eastern New Mexico will stay dry Saturday afternoon, but another crop of afternoon storms on Sunday will bring a better chance for storms to the eastern plains. Temperatures will also start a warming trend this weekend.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue into early next week, but mainly across northern and eastern New Mexico as drier air begins moving in from the west. Drier air will arrive for most of the state by Wednesday as rain chances dwindle. Much warmer weather will also return by the middle and end of next week.