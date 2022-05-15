We’re seeing our wind shift tonight from the northeast bringing some moisture and shifting the thickest of the smoke southwest overnight. Areas like Taos and Santa Fe are under air quality alerts for hazardous air levels. So if you’re sensitive to smoke, stay indoors tonight. This coming off a very hot Sunday where records were tied or broken in several cities. Albuquerque and Santa Fe tied their record highs of 92° and 87° respectively. Roswell broke its daily record of 102° this afternoon! We’re also seeing a total lunar eclipse tonight. Some clouds and smoke could affect this especially over northern NM.

Otherwise, higher dew points and stronger breezes will continue pushing westward tonight. So expect some canyon winds into the ABQ metro area come early Monday morning. You’ll notice a difference with the moisture throughout the morning. This sets the scene for scattered PM showers and storms east of the Sandia. Some of these will be stronger closer to Texas in Harding and Union counties. The moisture exits our state late Monday night as stronger west winds push the smoke east as well. We’ll hold on to the high heat through the middle of the week as a powerful trough/storm develops to our northwest. This will swing a stronger cold front through the state bringing our temps closer to average for mid to late May. Wind gusts will continue to increase each afternoon culminating in 50-60+ mph for northern New Mexico Thursday afternoon. We’ll continue our active pattern for the Pacific Northwest which puts us in the high wind and fire danger category through this extended forecast.