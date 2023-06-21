The heat is on across New Mexico, and it’s only going to get hotter from here – perfect timing for the official start to summer today. Triple digits are expected all across southern New Mexico, 90s and 80s elsewhere. A few more clouds will push across southern and western parts of the state this afternoon and evening. Evaporating rain may lead to isolated gustier winds.

A backdoor cold front will increase moisture across far east and northeastern parts of the state late tonight and into tomorrow. This will allow storms to form over the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Thursday afternoon, becoming strong to severe as they push east over northeastern New Mexico. Multiple round of storms are expected, with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the main severe threats. Showers and storms will continue overnight into early Friday morning.

The cold front will keep temperatures slightly cooler across the northeast, but for the rest of us heat will continue throughout the rest of the week. Heat Advisories are in effect across the entirety of southern New Mexico, with temperatures getting up 100°-109° through Friday. It’s only going to get hotter into this weekend and next week, with heat advisories most likely needing to be extended both in area and timing. Albuquerque may see the first 100° day of the year by as soon as next week, with record breaking heat possible southeast.