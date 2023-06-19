NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s only going to get hotter and hotter across the state as high pressure builds to the south. Today will be a few degrees hotter across much of the state, especially eastern New Mexico with downslope warming. Triple-digit temperatures are forecast for many locations far south, with 90s in Albuquerque, and 80s to the north. Chaves, Eddy, and Lea Counties all have heat advisories in effect until 8 PM this evening with temperatures up to 106°. Red Flag Warnings are in effect across western New Mexico and the northeast highlands until 9 PM.

Overnight tonight will be very mild as clouds push across the state from south to north. Clouds insolate the area underneath, kind of acting as a blanket. Upper-level moisture will continue to stream across the state into Tuesday and Wednesday in the form of cloud coverage, but little to no rain will reach the ground with very dry air at the surface. With dry air in place, even with cloud coverage above average temperatures will continue.

By late Wednesday night, a backdoor cold front will arrive in northeastern New Mexico. This will bring the dry line that’s been situated over Texas back into the state, creating lift and higher chances for showers and storms across the northeast and east central New Mexico through Friday. This will keep temperatures cooler in those locations.

For the rest of the state that won’t be seeing precipitation, dry and hot conditions will persist all week long and get even hotter into the upcoming weekend. Triple-digit high temperatures are expected across southern New Mexico for the next 7-14 days, really throughout the rest of the month of June. Albuquerque may even see the first 100° day of the year by next week.