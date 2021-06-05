The heat builds in this weekend, scattered storms continue

We’re waking up to warm temperatures across the state this Saturday as high heat builds into the region. Albuquerque will see its first 90 degree high of 2021 as we continue to deal with scattered showers and storms across west and central New Mexico. The showers will begin after 1 PM and continue past sunset. But unlike last weekend, we’re not looking at any severe storms. These storms could give us brief heavy rain across the area. They’ll move south overnight.

As we move into Sunday, our heat dome continues to strengthen and intensify. We’ll begin looking at triple digit heat across southern New Mexico and lower to middle 90s across the metro area all through next week. We’ll also begin drying out on Monday statewide.