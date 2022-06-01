A weather change is currently taking place as multiple backdoor cold fronts and associated dryline have allowed moisture levels to rise. This will allow for the possibility of a few isolated to scattered showers and storms through Friday.

Today will see more cloud coverage on the eastern half of the state where higher humidity has already been observed, more sunshine and dry air to the west. A strong to possibly even severe thunderstorm is possible in the southeasternmost portions of New Mexico which may include hail, damaging winds, and lightning. A stronger East Canyon Wind is expected tonight in the Albuquerque metro, with damaging gusts 45-60 mph and a wind advisory in effect from 9 PM Wednesday night to 4 AM Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon and evening may see some better coverage when it comes to those much needed showers and storms, with the chance for isolated to scattered rain along and east of the continental divide. Temperatures will remain seasonable to below average throughout the rest of the work week.

By Friday, a dry westerly wind will return, drying out the state into the weekend. Heat, winds, and dry air returning unfortunately means so does the fire danger. Fingers crossed for some much needed rain this week.