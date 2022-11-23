NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is foggy in southeast New Mexico. Dense fog has been sitting throughout Carlsbad and Hobbs. Use caution on the roads. The rest of the state is mostly sunny and cold. Temperatures will warm up today with the help of breezy west winds. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny.

A storm will move into New Mexico for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. There is still some uncertainty into how much snow to expect and exactly where. We will be watching the east plains. Western New Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley will stay dry with this storm. However, eastern New Mexico could see several inches of snow. There is a winter storm watch for Thursday evening to Friday evening in Quay, Curry and Roosevelt counties, where around four inches or more snow may fall. There is also a chance for around one to four inches of snow to fall in the central mountain chain, from Raton, to the Sandia/Manzano and Sacramento Mountains.