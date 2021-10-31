Temps dropping under clearing skies overnight

Happy Halloween everyone! It’s been five days but we finally saw some clouds. Temperatures have cooled off 20+ degrees east of the mountains with high overcast earlier Sunday. For the rest of the night skies will continue to clear out as temps drop. The cold front will stall out over the central mountains overnight and slowly retreat northeast Monday. With that said, highs will still reach into the upper 60s across ABQ and Rio Rancho, while Santa Fe hits the middle 60s. The forecast becomes complex and quite diverse midweek.

The state becomes divided over a couple storms. The mountains will act as great barriers, preventing the rain and cold temperatures from reaching into the lower valleys. With that said, it’ll be relatively breezy just not nearly as windy as the previous week. But for eastern New Mexico expect low clouds, occasional rain showers, with well below average temperatures. For the rest of the state, highs will generally fall near the middle 60s which is average to slightly above for early November. Beyond Wednesday, we’ll turn completely sunny as high pressure nudges back into the region.