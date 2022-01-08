Temps drop overnight behind a cold front

Chalk up day 5 in a row of above average temperatures for the Rio Grande Valley. ABQ hit 55° Saturday which is more typical of mid to late February. Meanwhile, Roswell reached 76°, making it feel much more like springtime. But now a backdoor cold front is on the move tonight. Raton and Clayton have already cooled significantly as winds shifted from the northeast. Clouds clear out overnight from the northwest, but we’ll still have some lingering clouds northeast and far south.

You’ll definitely feel a significant temperature change across the east Sunday. High temps will fall 10-20°. For the metro area, expect a more seasonal day for the second week of January. We’ll stay in the upper 40s to around 50° into next week ahead of a more active weather pattern mid next week. We’ll pick up some moisture from the Pacific as an area of low pressure develops bringing rain chances for southern and central New Mexico. The heaviest rain looks to fall over the Gila/southwest New Mexico from Wednesday through Friday. Another storm could follow suit after this, but temperatures don’t look terribly cold for widespread snow at this point.