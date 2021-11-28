Temps crash quickly overnight

Another day with 100% possible sunshine across New Mexico. High temperatures were once again nearly 10° above average. Here in Albuquerque, we reached 60°, Santa Rosa reached 69, and Taos and Santa Fe turned 40° from their overnight lows, each hitting 59°. Meanwhile, High pressure continues to dominate this forecast throughout the next 7-8 days. This means clouds will even be hard to find as temps will be closer to late October than early December! Come Monday, we’ll see dramatic warming for eastern NM. This means temps will soar well into the 70s by afternoon and into the middle 60s for ABQ and Rio Rancho. This weather pattern allows maximum radiational cooling with clear skies, light winds, and very dry air. This means we’ll continue to see a huge temperature fluctuation each day.

By Tuesday, another weak backdoor front will cross eastern New Mexico. This will put a temporary halt to the warming. The somewhat cooler temps will mix out west of the mountains Wednesday. Otherwise, the warm temps will return to open December. Our next chance of precip/pattern change will come potentially December 7-8. La Nina looks to have a pretty solid hold on us until then.