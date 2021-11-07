Temps cooling under mainly clear skies

Incredible weather this weekend all across New Mexico as temps soared into the 80s for the east and 70s elsewhere. It felt more like late September or early October! But now with the longer night and the very dry air, we’re cooling off dramatically. Some sports across the northern mountain zones will drop 35-40 degrees overnight. We’re beginning to see some conditions change. Some cirrus clouds are making their way across northwest New Mexico overnight. For Monday, expect more clouds especially for southern NM. This will help limit our highs from getting as hot as Sunday. But we’ll still be warm with temps again reaching into the 70s for the Rio Grande Valley.

Meanwhile. another storm system is affecting the pacific northwest. We’ll see a cold front impact us later Tuesday into Wednesday. All that means for us is primarily more high wind gusts. Expect widespread gusts in the 25-35 mph with occasional gusts near 40 mph near the south central mountains. Temperatures will eventually tank 10-15 degrees mid to late week. We’ll return to bright sunny skies and dry November air as we continue our search for rain through the next 10-14 days.