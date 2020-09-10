NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -This morning is chilly, with temps in the 30s and 40s across all of New Mexico. It’s a record cold morning for many, and the afternoon will be record cold as well. Temps warm up around ten degrees from yesterday but still stay cool. Temperatures will start to heat back up Friday through the weekend. Rain is moving through eastern New Mexico for the a.m. commute, and some snow is still falling in higher mountain elevations. High mountain roads and passes will be snowy and slick. A dusting to 2″ of additional snow accumulation is possible in New Mexico mountains this morning. Snow will last longer and be heavier in the San Juan Mountains above 9,000 feet. Scattered showers will continue for central and northern New Mexico today. However, less rain accumulation is expected than in the past two days. Today will stay cloudy, and sunshine will return Friday afternoon.
Temperatures warm up but remain cool across New Mexico
by: Erica Meyer