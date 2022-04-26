NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is quiet and cool across the state. Layers and jackets will be needed for the morning, but a warm up is on the way for the afternoon as southerly winds draw into the state. Highs will climb about 10-15 degrees from yesterday, making it back into the 60s, 70s and 80s. As winds shift in from the west on Wednesday, temperatures will climb even higher. Winds will be more noticeable Tuesday, from the south at around 15-25 mph, and higher gusts are expected in the northeast highlands and southern Colorado, up to 40-45 mph. The high winds and dry conditions are prompting red flag warnings Tuesday afternoon for those areas. Fire danger will be high, and the spread of current fires will be possible.

Moisture is going to move into the state Tuesday and Wednesday. We will see more cloud cover this afternoon and evening through Wednesday midday. By Wednesday afternoon, isolated thunderstorms will develop off of a dry line in northeast New Mexico and the northern mountains. There will be a marginal threat for severe storms, meaning a couple severe storms will be possible, with damaging wind, large hail, heavy rain and lightning. Lightning in the northern mountains or plains could lead to wildfires, increasing that threat.