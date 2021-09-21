Temperatures to warm up on Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our coldest night of the summer will come on the last night of summer as temperatures drop into the 40’s and 50’s for most low elevation areas of the state.
Forecast Continues Below
- Trending: Former state rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton indicted on 28 charges
- Crime: Man robs Albuquerque credit union armed with only a note
- New Mexico News: Hundreds of Indigenous women and girls remain missing, many in NM
- Community: Albuquerque neighborhood looking for who stole their Little Library
The mountains in most instances will drop well below freezing. High pressure returns to the area on Wednesday allowing temperatures to warm above average once again.
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.