Temperatures to warm up on Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our coldest night of the summer will come on the last night of summer as temperatures drop into the 40’s and 50’s for most low elevation areas of the state.

The mountains in most instances will drop well below freezing. High pressure returns to the area on Wednesday allowing temperatures to warm above average once again.

