Temperatures to drop in eastern New Mexico going into Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will slide through eastern New Mexico on Thursday dropping temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees. The front, however, won’t have enough strength to move into central sections of the state so most areas central and west will remain mild and sunny with gusty winds. A weak system scrapes the state this weekend providing the chance for snow showers over the northern mountains. A stronger system is possible early next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

