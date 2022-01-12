Temperatures stay above normal for middle of January through end of the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will stay above average for the middle of January through Friday. A strong cold front will sweep through New Mexico Friday leaving much cooler weather Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure across the southwestern United States continues to warm temperatures across New Mexico through at least Thursday. High temperatures Thursday will be 10-15° above average for the middle of January. However, the jet stream will be taking a southeasterly dive across the Rocky Mountains Friday, sending a cold front across New Mexico through the day into Friday night.

Highs will be warmer Friday in southern New Mexico, but the northern half of the state will see a slight drop in temperatures. A few flurries or light snow will be possible in the Sangre de Cristro Mountains.

Temperatures will be closer to average Saturday afternoon for most but will be cooler than normal in eastern New Mexico thanks to a backdoor cold front Friday night. Highs start rebounding again already by Sunday afternoon as above-average warmth returns by next week. Quiet weather will continue into early next week as well.