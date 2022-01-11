Temperatures stay above average for the middle of January

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather continues to move in through Thursday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures in by Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure is building over the southwestern United States today, continuing to bring in warmer weather into New Mexico. This warming trend will continue through Thursday, which will be the warmest day this week. A cold front will sweep through New Mexico through the day on Friday. Breezy to windy weather will accompany this cold front, especially in eastern New Mexico where wind gusts will be over 35 mph.

Friday’s cold front will cool temperatures off back closer to average for the middle of January on Saturday. It was looking like it could bring rain and snow chances to New Mexico, but dry air has brought that chance down. Only a few flurries are likely in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Friday and Saturday now.

Warmer weather returns again by Sunday and into early next week.