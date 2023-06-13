Temperatures begin a warming trend statewide on Wednesday. The hottest weather so far this year arrives by the end of the week.

A few showers and storms have once again developed across the northern mountains and northeast New Mexico Tuesday. A couple storms have been strong in Union County. These showers and storms will taper off or end by this evening.

Drier weather moves into northern New Mexico Wednesday, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out around the Four Corners. Elsewhere, temperatures will start a big warming trend Wednesday afternoon. This warming trend will continue into the end of the week when everyone will see temperatures back closer to the average for this time of year. Highs will climb into the 90s for the first time this year in Albuquerque by Friday afternoon, while southeastern parts of the state will climb into the triple-digits.

The stretch of hot and dry weather begins as this pattern will stick around through the weekend and into early next week. Most areas will only continue to see hotter temperatures every day with breezy to windy conditions each afternoon.