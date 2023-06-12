After a very slight cool down to begin the week, much warmer temperatures are on their way. The hottest weather, so far this year, will arrive late this week.

Another chance for isolated storms will return to northeastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon, but the threat for heavy rain and severe weather is lower than today. Elsewhere, westerly winds will be a little stronger Tuesday afternoon. Westerly winds will stick with us the rest of the week, keeping the dry air in place and pushing out the rain chances in northeast New Mexico by the middle of the week. Temperatures begin a warming trend Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, a ridge of high pressure will be building from the south. This will bring the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this year beginning Thursday, with Albuquerque’s first 90° day of the year and triple-digits for southern New Mexico. This heat will be sticking around.