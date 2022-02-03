NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow has ended across New Mexico, but bitterly cold temperatures continue to settle in. Wind chills will feel like 0° to -25° across New Mexico Friday morning.

Sunshine returned to most of New Mexico today, and that helped to melt some of the snow and ice on the roadways this afternoon. Temperatures stayed below freezing for almost all of the state this afternoon through. Overnight, black ice will be a concern in areas.

As the snow and ice on roadways melted today, overnight it will refreeze again, creating a thin, nearly impossible-to-see layer of ice on the roads. Take it slow if you are heading out tonight and Friday morning. Wind chill values will fall as low as 0° to -25° Friday morning too. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for parts of New Mexico.

A slow warming trend begins Friday. Many areas will still struggle to climb above freezing through. This slow warming trend continues into the weekend. A cold front will move into eastern New Mexico Sunday, slightly cooling off temperatures and bringing a chance for light snow to the northern mountains.

It will push through the east canyon into the Rio Grande Valley Sunday evening, but won’t cool off temperatures. A relatively quick week of weather will continue into early next week as high temperatures climb back closer to the average for early February by Tuesday.