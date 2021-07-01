Temperatures rebound with afternoon storm chances through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will be warming through the weekend with scattered storm chances in the afternoon through early next week.

There is plenty of monsoon moisture in place across the state today, however, most of the storms will stay over the mountains this afternoon. A backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico overnight, providing a focus for storms and another increase in moisture behind it. Scattered storms will develop across a larger area on Friday afternoon.

Scattered afternoon storm chances will continue through the holiday weekend, including the 4th of July. With the moisture in place, heavy rain and flooding will be a concern with thunderstorms. Monsoon storm chances will continue at least into the middle of next week.