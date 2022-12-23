The arctic air that brought bitterly cold temperatures across parts of New Mexico will be on the way out this weekend. Warmer temperatures will continue into next week when rain and snow chances return.

The arctic air mass that is still sitting across eastern New Mexico today, pushed into central and parts of western New Mexico this morning, leaving temperatures over 20° colder in some spots along the I-25 corridor. Warmer air is already starting to return to the northeastern part of the state, while the entire state will begin a warming trend on Saturday. High temperatures Saturday will climb as much as 30° warmer than Friday. The warming trend continues into Christmas Day with a beautiful afternoon in store.

Warmer weather continues to return into the middle of next week as high temperatures climb well-above average by Tuesday afternoon. It will be an active end to the year as multiple upper level disturbances will move through the state beginning late Tuesday into the New Year. These will bring multiple days of rain and snow chances mainly for areas along and west of the central mountain chain. Mountains could pick up some pretty decent snowfall heading into the beginning of January, while valleys across the western half of the state will pick up some measurable rainfall.