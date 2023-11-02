Our stretch of dry and warmer weather continues. Temperatures climb back above average starting Friday.

High temperatures finally returned to around average for this time of year Thursday afternoon. Dry conditions continue to keep skies free of clouds today too. This warming trend we have been under will also bring slightly warmer overnight low temperatures with fewer spots dropping below freezing Friday morning. Temperatures will be warmer than average starting Friday afternoon with more of the state climbing into the 60s and 70s.

Warmer weather will continue to move in through the weekend, with temperatures warming into early next week. Slightly breezier weather will return too starting this weekend, with areas in eastern New Mexico seeing wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. The westerly wind will bring even warmer temperatures with parts of eastern New Mexico climbing into the 80s this weekend.

The stretch of warm and dry weather will continue through the middle of next week. However, a cold front may move into the state next Wednesday night, bringing another blast of colder air a week from today.