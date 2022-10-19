Warmer weather continues to move into New Mexico through Saturday. Another storm system impacts the state this weekend bringing strong winds, scattered rain, mountain snow, and much colder temperatures.

A beautiful day across New Mexico Wednesday with not a cloud in the sky anywhere across the state. Sunny skies will stick around through Friday as high temperatures continue a warming trend. West winds will pick up some Friday afternoon, but much stronger winds arrive this weekend.

Another storm system will impact New Mexico this weekend. Windy weather will start to arrive Saturday afternoon, but temperatures will remain warm. The big changes arrive Saturday night as a cold front nears New Mexico. This will bring scattered showers across the western half of New Mexico and mountain snow, above 10,000′. The big impact from this storm system are going to be the winds, especially Sunday. Wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible across mountain peaks, with 40-60 mph wind gusts in the lower elevations. Temperatures will also be dropping off beginning Sunday, with the coldest high temperatures on Monday. Freezing temperatures will be possible for more areas, including parts of the Albuquerque metro, Tuesday morning.

Winds will die down beginning Monday, but temperatures will stay below average once again through next week.