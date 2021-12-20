Temperatures heat up 5 to 10 degrees Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’ll get started this Christmas week with milder temperatures as we bounce back above average as high temperatures jump into the 50s in the Metro. High pressure will be the main driver for this.

Monday will feature highs around 5-8° warmer across the state with more sunshine.

Meanwhile, a powerful storm is shaping up in the Pacific. It won’t reach us until closer to Christmas. Our high temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 50s for the Rio Grande Valley and turn much warmer east of the Sandia/Manzano mountains. The closer we get to Christmas Eve, the more wind and clouds we’ll see.