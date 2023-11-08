Wednesday morning is clear and cool. Temperatures are ranging from the 20s in the western high terrain, to the low 60s in the southeast plains. Westerly breezes are keeping temperatures milder in eastern New Mexico. Winds will pick back up today, with 20 to 35 mph wind gusts from the west/southwest. A Pacific cold front and backdoor cold front will start to move into the state today, and temperatures will drop around 7 to 17 degrees in central, western and northern New Mexico today, compared to Tuesday.

The fronts will move fully through the state by Thursday, bringing even colder temperatures statewide. Highs will only climb into the 40s and 50s for most of the state. The backdoor front will bring a strong east canyon wind to the Metro tonight through Thursday morning. Light snow will be possible in the Sangre de Cristo tonight through Thursday morning, but it will not amount to much. Rain showers will move into southern NM Thursday morning, through the day, and there will be a chance for light snow in the Sacramento Mountains. Rain chances will continue through Friday across the south, and there may even be spot showers in central NM on Friday.