Temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday afternoon. Hotter temperatures return again next week.

Storms are bringing heavy rainfall to parts of northern New Mexico Friday, especially over the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Burn Scar area. These storms will continue through the evening as they move into eastern parts of the state. The storms will send an outflow boundary into the Rio Grande Valley Friday night, bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph into the Albuquerque metro. The winds will die down by Saturday morning.

More parts of New Mexico will see a break from the triple-digit heat on Saturday thanks to a cold front moving through the state today. It will be a close call for parts of southern New Mexico like Roswell and Las Cruces where high temperatures could still climb to 100°. There will also be another chance at afternoon scattered storms, including storms in the Albuquerque metro. However, the risk of severe weather and flash flooding is lower.

Temperatures start a warming trend again on Sunday as high pressure starts migrating back towards the state. This will also work to put a lid on thunderstorms, keeping the best chance for afternoon showers and storms over the higher elevations and mountains through the middle of next week. The high pressure center will be over New Mexico starting Monday, bringing a stretch of dangerously hot temperatures once again.

A stream of monsoon moisture will try and work its way up into New Mexico by Thursday of next week, bringing better chances for rain for areas along and west of the Rio Grande Valley and northern New Mexico. This will also help to cool temperatures off a few degrees.