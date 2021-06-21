Temperatures cool off in eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong cold front is giving most areas of the state a brief break from the crushing heat. However, the heat will be back by midweek with temperatures in the high ’90s and in the triple digits in the southeast.

By the weekend, big-time changes are on the way. Temperatures drop sharply and moisture returns.

